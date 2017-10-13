The Best And Worst Of WCW Monday Nitro 9/22/97: Hugh’s Next

WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WCW Monday Nitro: The fallout (and brawl-out) from Fall Brawl saw Ric Flair about to die from a face lift, Curt Hennig joining the nWo and wearing Flair’s robe, and Last Horseman Standing Mongo McMichael losing the United States Championship to bring it full circle. A complete and total victory for Hennig.

Click here to watch this week’s episode on WWE Network. You can catch up with all the previous episodes of WCW Monday Nitro on the Best and Worst of Nitro tag page. Follow along with the competition here.

Remember, if you want us to keep writing 20-year-old WCW jokes, click the share buttons and spread the column around. If you don’t tell them how much you like these, nobody’s going to read them. If you’re a fan of the vintage reports AND watching me lose my mind, make sure you check out my brand new (oh God) NWA TNA weekly pay-per-view recap series.

And now, the best and worst of WCW Monday Nitro, originally aired on September 22, 1997.