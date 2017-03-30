WrestleMania's Greatest Moments

A Definitive Ranking Of WrestleMania Musical Performances, From Kid Rock To King Of Rock

03.30.17 3 Comments

To celebrate the announcement that WrestleMania 33, THE ULTIMATE THRILL RIDE, would feature a live performance from Pittbull and Flo Rida — an acceptable thrill ride and the boat ride that goes upside down, respectively — UPROXX has decided to go back through the previous 32 WrestleManias (including WrestleMania Play and WrestleMania Star) to find and rank the best and worst musical performances in the event’s history.

A few things we disqualified included:

  • Wrestlers performing their own entrance themes (sorry, R-Truth)
  • Any performance of ‘America the Beautiful,’ with one exception
  • Any performance of the ‘Star-Spangled Banner,’ and
  • Robert Goulet’s performance of ‘O, Canada,’ which obviously would’ve been number one

That said, here’s our definitive list of WrestleMania music performances. Take a swing at our ego!

