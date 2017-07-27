Check Out The Details For The ‘WWE 2K18’ Special Edition, Featuring John Cena And ‘Ruthless Aggression’

#John Cena #Video Games
Pro Wrestling Editor
07.27.17

2K Sports

The upcoming WWE 2K18 has already made news with their Kurt Angle pre-order exclusive, the game’s availability on Nintendo systems and reported massive changes to so many of the problems that plagued last year’s game. Now we’ve got details on the special edition of the game, which sadly does not center around Seth Rollins setting fire to a bunch of memorabilia.

This year’s special edition is called the “Cena (Nuff) Edition,” quoting one of the most ubiquitous anti-John Cena signs that pops up at WWE events, and take’s John’s “some of y’all love me, some of y’all hate me” declaration to a collectable level.

2K today announced plans for the Cena (Nuff) Edition of WWE® 2K18, the forthcoming release in the flagship WWE video game franchise. Packed with an impressive collection of exclusive memorabilia and digital content, the offering will celebrate the 15-year career of WWE Superstar John Cena® while paying homage to his distinct position as WWE’s most frequently cheered – and frequently booed – personality. Limited to 30,000 copies worldwide, the WWE 2K18 Cena (Nuff) Edition will be available exclusively for the PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system and Xbox One at participating retailers for a suggested retail price of $149.99

2K Sports

No word on the “IF CENA WINS WE RIOT” DLC, but here’s what the Cena (Nuff) Edition nabs you:

Around The Web

TOPICS#John Cena#Video Games
TAGSJohn CenaSpecial Editionsvideo gamesWWE 2KWWE 2K18

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 21 hours ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 2 days ago 5 Comments
Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

07.25.17 2 days ago
Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

07.24.17 3 days ago
The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

The Scariest Rides At The Fair, Ranked By An Anxious Man

07.21.17 6 days ago 6 Comments
The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

07.20.17 7 days ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP