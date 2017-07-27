2K Sports

The upcoming WWE 2K18 has already made news with their Kurt Angle pre-order exclusive, the game’s availability on Nintendo systems and reported massive changes to so many of the problems that plagued last year’s game. Now we’ve got details on the special edition of the game, which sadly does not center around Seth Rollins setting fire to a bunch of memorabilia.

This year’s special edition is called the “Cena (Nuff) Edition,” quoting one of the most ubiquitous anti-John Cena signs that pops up at WWE events, and take’s John’s “some of y’all love me, some of y’all hate me” declaration to a collectable level.

2K today announced plans for the Cena (Nuff) Edition of WWE® 2K18, the forthcoming release in the flagship WWE video game franchise. Packed with an impressive collection of exclusive memorabilia and digital content, the offering will celebrate the 15-year career of WWE Superstar John Cena® while paying homage to his distinct position as WWE’s most frequently cheered – and frequently booed – personality. Limited to 30,000 copies worldwide, the WWE 2K18 Cena (Nuff) Edition will be available exclusively for the PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system and Xbox One at participating retailers for a suggested retail price of $149.99

2K Sports

No word on the “IF CENA WINS WE RIOT” DLC, but here’s what the Cena (Nuff) Edition nabs you: