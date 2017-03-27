Cris Cyborg Wants To Have A WWE Tag Team Match Against Ronda Rousey

Getty Image

The fighter best known as Cris Cyborg is about to lay waste to UFC’s new 145-pound division that they more or less created just for her. That hasn’t stopped her from continuing to hype the match she’s been angling for for years: her against Ronda Rousey. It’s been the same cycle, over and over: Cyborg sh*t-talks Rousey, Rousey points out that Cyborg would never make weight to fight at her division, Cyborg drops it for a month. Rinse, repeat.

So if the fight’s never going to happen in a cagefighting setting, why not make the most logical leap from there? Rousey is a longtime fan of pro wrestling, and many people in the business believe she could be a serious player in WWE, regardless of her two straight losses. Plus, she’s a longtime wrestling fan and I don’t know if you’ve heard about this, but she appeared at WrestleMania 31.

Now Cyborg is getting in on the act, as she has started doing some training with TNA’s Raquel, also known as “Gabi” from the most recent iteration of WWE’s Tough Enough.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

When Gabi praised Cyborg on Twitter, Cris responded with what by now is second nature to her: she challenged Rousey to a fight.

While Cyborg and Rousey would have to spend a good amount of time training for pro wrestling (to say the least), and it’s unlikely UFC would let it happen, or that Cyborg is going to stop fighting any time soon, it … actually makes a lot of sense. It’s clear that an MMA fight between the two is never, ever going to go down, and Rousey and WWE already have a sort of thing going on. Also, if it’s going to be a tag team match, there is no shortage of options for “legit” WWE partners on either side.

(Pssst, Ronda: pick Shayna Baszler as your partner.)