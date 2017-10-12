Youtube

The big news from Sunday’s WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view happened during the main event when Sami Zayn surprisingly showed up to save Kevin Owens from Shane McMahon’s 20 foot elbow drop that saw Shane crash through an announce table at ringside. Zayn put Owens on top of Shane for the pinfall win while Shane was taken away in an ambulance.

Due to such an interesting finish that left people wondering “why Sami why?” there was a belief going into Smackdown that the ratings would go up this week. The good news for WWE is that they did go up although it wasn’t that much.

Smackdown did 2.467 million viewers this week according to Showbuzz Daily, which is up from 2.32 million last week. That number was pretty bad because it was competing against Major League Baseball playoffs (Yankees vs. Twins) while this week’s show didn’t have MLB competition because there was a rain out.