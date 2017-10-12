WWE Smackdown Live Ratings Went Up Following Hell In A Cell

#WWE
10.12.17 24 mins ago

Youtube

The big news from Sunday’s WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view happened during the main event when Sami Zayn surprisingly showed up to save Kevin Owens from Shane McMahon’s 20 foot elbow drop that saw Shane crash through an announce table at ringside. Zayn put Owens on top of Shane for the pinfall win while Shane was taken away in an ambulance.

Due to such an interesting finish that left people wondering “why Sami why?” there was a belief going into Smackdown that the ratings would go up this week. The good news for WWE is that they did go up although it wasn’t that much.

Smackdown did 2.467 million viewers this week according to Showbuzz Daily, which is up from 2.32 million last week. That number was pretty bad because it was competing against Major League Baseball playoffs (Yankees vs. Twins) while this week’s show didn’t have MLB competition because there was a rain out.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSSMACKDOWN LIVEWWEWWE SMACKDOWNwwe smackdown live

The RX

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 day ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 6 days ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 6 days ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 1 week ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 1 week ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP