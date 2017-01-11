Zack Ryder Bought Some Extremely Cool Concept Art To Add To His Extensive Memorabilia Collection

#WWE
01.11.17 32 mins ago

YouTube

If you know anything about Zack Ryder beyond “is a wrestler” and “dyes his beard,” you know that he is absolutely nuts about toys and action figures — WWE and WWF action figures, in particular. The stories of him and Curt Hawkins raiding the toy section of the coveted WWE merchandise vault in Stamford are legendary, and any time WWE has some sort of toy partnership or tie-in, they get Ryder to record some video for it.

Perhaps this is bad news to Long Island Iced Z’s wallet, but now that he’s on the shelf with a knee injury, he has a lot more spare time to add pieces to his truly massive memorabilia collection. Ryder posted on Twitter that he has recently acquired some actual concept art for the original Hasbro WWF action figures for “Macho Man” Randy Savage and Razor Ramon … and if I’m correctly deciphering his tweet, the seller still has more of the Hasbro concept art available for the average Johnny and Jane Not-A-Wrestler.

If you’re somehow unfamiliar with the toys in question, please enjoy this trip down memory lane. You’re welcome.

Subscribe to UPROXX


Yes, those completely wonderful Hasbro toys are so beloved that they’ve gotten the retro treatment with a new line of Wal-Mart exclusive WWE figures. I’m supremely jealous of the concept art, which is even cooler than the figures themselves. And the Razor Ramon art is a nice touch, given Ryder’s personal history with Scott Hall.

Am I once again jealous of all the cool crap Zack Ryder owns? Woo woo woo, you know it.

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSACTION FIGURESWWEZACK RYDER

Around The Web

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 3 days ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

12.29.16 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 3 weeks ago 12 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 1 month ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 1 month ago 6 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 1 month ago 30 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP