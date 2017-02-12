Cam’ron Reveals The Real Reason Jim Jones Was Crying On Flex’s Show

Instagram

If you weren’t one of the 50,000 people who tuned into Cam’ron’s Instagram Live video Saturday night, then you obviously have a life. But you missed one helluva story that took damn near three hours to tell and included a special guest live from federal prison. Lucky for you, this post won’t take three hours to read.

Last week, Jim Jones was on Funk Flex’s show and was literally crying about his relationship with Cam’ron and rattling off all the things he did for Cam even when Cam “doubted him.” Capo said he was Cam’s everything, from hypeman to manager to security. Cam’ron remembers things differently, however.

The Killa Season rapper said Jim was never his manager or his enforcer and contrary to Jimmy’s claims, he always supported him. In fact, he’s happy the rapper signed with Roc Nation. “Congrats to Jim and everyone at Roc Nation. I think Jim does deserve a fair chance. I hope he gets the shot he’s looking for,” Cam’ron said with a hint of sincerity. “But a lot of stuff he was saying was based on emotion and wasn’t true because he’s an emotional guy. I really hope Jim is successful and I wish him the best of luck.”

While they made lots of money together and The Diplomats blew up, their relationship turned sour when Jim Jones started dating Chrissy Lampkin and an emotional Jim couldn’t handle Cam’s jokes. Cam’ron said Jim was showering Chrissy with expensive gifts just two weeks into dating her. “Jim just met Chrissy and he’s buying her bags and shoes the first two or three weeks he met her. So I’m like, ‘Yo you trickin, man? What is you doing? You buggin.’”