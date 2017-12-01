Cardi B Announces That Her New Single, ‘Cartier Cardi,’ Is On The Way Very Soon

Contributing Writer
12.01.17

Getty Image

Cardi B has officially achieved the impossible. The 25-year-old Bronx native went from reality tv star to genuine music superstar and Grammy nominee in just the matter of a few months. Now, all that’s left for her to do is the impossible, again, and it looks like Cardi is ready to embark on that journey as she’s gearing up to release the follow up to her smash “Bodak Yellow.” And according to Cardi herself, she’s dropping her new single very soon.

“My single will be coming out December 15th,” Cardi announced while in London to take part in Spotify’s “Who We Be.” Cardi said the single is titled “Cartier Cardi,” and the song is set to drop the same day as Eminem’s long-awaited album Revival. This makes that date a huge one on every end of the rap spectrum.

Cardi has made a habit of previewing tracks on social media recently, and there’s no telling if “Cartier Cardi” is one of the songs that she’s previewed, but that would seem plausible. She previously admitted that she’s “chasing hits” in order to follow up the astronomical buzz of “Bodak.” But with her Grammy nominations, even if “Cartier Cardi” isn’t as humongous as “Bodak,” it looks like Cardi is going to be around for a long time. Check out Cardi’s announcement below.

Around The Web

TAGSCardi B

The RX

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

12.01.17 6 hours ago
Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 month ago 9 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 month ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP