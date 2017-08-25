Cardi B Confirms Reports That She Is Engaged To Offset

Oooh hey babe 💋 A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Feb 14, 2017 at 7:17am PST

All of the rumors, the months of speculation, and the unending wonderment amongst the fanbases of both artists, everything finally came to a head today when Cardi B officially confirmed on Facebook that she had agreed to marry Offset from the Migos. Cardi took to social media to share an exclusive article put together by Real Cool Nation, that ran pictures and commentary surrounding the question popping. In the caption to the link she wrote, “Yes Yessss YEESSSSSS!!!!!!!!!” along with a bevy of raised hand emojis. Offset allegedly proposed to Cardi in a private ceremony with only the two of them present.

The two rap artists have been dating one another for something around nine months. The first inkling of the romantic relationship broke earlier this year when they were spotted out attending the Super Bowl in Atlanta together. Since then they’ve mostly kept a low-key romance simmering with a few public outings here and there. The most notable collaboration between the duo was for her single “Lick” on which he appeared and spit out a guest verse. Offset also later showed up and filmed a guest role in the video as well.

Congratulations to the happy couple. Here’s hoping for a solid marriage and a bevy of future No. 1 hits to come.