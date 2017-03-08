11 Reasons Chance The Rapper Is An IRL Superhero

Shutterstock/Getty Images

Some heroes wear capes; others wear hats. If you didn’t already know, ever since Chicago’s wunderkind Chance The Rapper landed on people’s radars with 2013’s Acid Rap (which is still available for free streaming almost exclusively on Soundcloud), he has been using his ever-growing powers for overwhelming good, with an emphasis on bettering the lives of South Side Chicago youth.

He has spent the better part of the last few years giving back to the community that raised him, and encouraging those with the ability to stand by his side and take action. Let’s take a look at a few of Chance’s most heroic feats.