SNOOP DOGG

In the 1990s, there was East Coast vs. West Coast.

In the 2010s, there’s the President of the United States of America vs. the star of VH1’s Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party.

In the controversial music video for “Lavender,” Snopp Dogg takes aim at an orange-faced clown that looks a lot like Donald Trump. ”I feel like it’s a lot of people making cool records, having fun, partying,” the legendary rapper said, “but nobody’s dealing with the real issue with this f*cking clown as president, and the sh*t that we dealing with out here, so I wanted to take time out to push pause on a party record and make one of these records for the time being.” The music video reportedly has the Secret Service on high alert, and on Wednesday morning, Trump added his two cents. It’s BadBadNotGood.

Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2017

Trump tweeted that a mere seven minutes after writing, “Does anybody really believe that a reporter, who nobody ever heard of, ‘went to his mailbox’ and found my tax returns? @NBCNews FAKE NEWS!” I’ve always said Rachel Maddow is the Snoop Dogg of broadcast journalists. Anyway, as pointed out by TV Guide managing editor Alex Zalben, Trump is “coming out harder against Snoop Dogg than [he] ever [has] on anti-Semitic hate crimes.”

The next Comedy Central roast is going to be super awkward.