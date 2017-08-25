Drake Called Jorja Smith An ‘Incredible Talent’ And Performed ‘Get It Together’ At Her Toronto Show

#Drake
08.25.17 31 mins ago

Drake takes a lot of flak for his Berry Gordy-style, assembly line approach to making music (and a lot of flak in general), but make no mistake: He is very generous in sharing his spotlight, bringing awareness to new and rising artists all the time. Case in point, not only is English singer Jorja Smith featured on his latest project, More Life, he pulled up at her Toronto concert last night to show love and called her an “incredible talent” with an “incredible voice.”

Smith first gained attention last year with her haunting rumination on police violence, “Blue Lights,” drawing attention from The Fader magazine, as well as Drake and Tyler The Creator, the latter of whom booked her to perform at Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival this year.

Drake joined her onstage once again after the short, but gracious introduction to perform their More Life collaboration, “Get It Together.” You can watch some fan footage below. Time will tell if Jorja has what it takes to cross over and blow up in the States, but Drake’s cosign is definitely a great start.

