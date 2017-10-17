#MrDavis and #MrsDavis A post shared by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017) on Oct 16, 2017 at 7:24pm PDT

“The Guccis” are entering the hip-hop lexicon. Atlanta rapper Gucci Mane and longtime girlfriend, beauty-fitness entrepreneur Keyshia Ka’oir will officially tie the knot later today at the Four Seasons Miami after Guwop proposed to Keyshia at an Atlanta Hawks game nearly a year ago. The 10/17 wedding date holds special significance for the Mr. Davis rapper, whose 1017 Records has been home to rappers like OJ Da Juiceman, Waka Flocka Flame, Young Thug, and Migos and was named for the address number of his grandfather’s house in Atlanta.

Gucci’s latest album, Mr. Davis is out now and contains his hypnotic collaboration with Toronto singer The Weeknd, “Curve.” Guwop also recently announced his collaboration with athletic shoe company Reebok on the Workout Plus EG, which is available — you guessed it — today on Reebok’s website.

The wedding, which will be broadcast on BET tonight at 10 PM EST, coming after the best month-long run of the best year of Gucci’s life, which has included completing his probation two months early, becoming a published author, and of course, releasing the long-awaited Mr. Davis.

From the photos that the couple has posted, the wedding itself will be an elegant-but-flashy, blood-red affair — a whole different kind of “Red Wedding” — and the gifts that they traded were also suitably opulent. Gucci bought the pair his-and-hers bloodred 2017 Rolls Royce Wraiths, while Keyshia purchased a pair of gold “Mr. Davis” chains.

Check out photos and videos of the happy couple’s outfits and gifts below.

