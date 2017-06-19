After weeks of speculation we’ve finally gotten official word that Jay Z’s next album is indeed titled 4:44 and it’s set to drop later this month on June 30 exclusively to Tidal and Sprint customers. “Today is an exciting day to be a Sprint customer,” Sprint president Marcelo Claure said in a press release. “Jay Z is a global icon and we’re giving customers an incredible opportunity to be among the first to experience his new album 4:44. Our loyal, existing customers, and customers who switch to Sprint, can experience the album exclusively, plus access a complimentary six-month trial of TIDAL HiFi, giving them access to content they can’t get anywhere else.”

4:44 looks to be a visual album in the same sort of style as his wife Beyonce’s Lemonade that was aired on HBO last year. On Sunday night, Jay shared another new trailer for the NC-17 rated film 4:44 starring Mahershala Ali, Lupita Nyong’o and Danny Glover, along with a short snippet of a new song called “Adnis.” In the clip, he rapped, “Letter to my dad that I never wrote / Speeches I prepared that I never spoke / Words on the paper that I never read / Proses never penned, they stayed in my head.”

Jay has led one of the most illustrious careers in the entire history of the music industry, but June 2017 has all the makings of the greatest month of the Brooklyn mogul’s life. First came his induction as the first hip-hop artist into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Then of course there’s this whole 4:44 business. Most notable of all of however, was the arrival of his two children with his wife Beyonce. In other words, Jay stays winning.