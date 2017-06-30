It’s finally here. After weeks of cryptic ads and eyebrow raising trailers, Jay-Z finally dropped his highly anticipated 13th solo album 4:44. Because there was so little to judge it on before it finally hit the Tidal airwaves, fans of Hov had no idea what to expect when they first got the chance to hear the record, but today the response has been almost universally positive.

One thing that got people talking more than anything else however, are what sound like some disses leveled at his friend and one-time collaborator Kanye West. In the opening track, “Kill Jay Z” he raps, “I know people backstab you, I felt that too / But this f*ck everybody attitude ain’t natural / But you ain’t the same, this ain’t KumbaYe / But you got hurt because you think Kumbaye / You give him $20 million without blinking/he gave you 20 minutes on stage, f*ck what was he thinking? / F*ck wrong with everybody?’ is what you saying / But if everyone is crazy, you’re the one that’s insane”

Many people have taken that as a direct shot at Kanye, mostly referencing the extended rant he delivered during one of his Saint Pablo shows last year where he verbally went after Jay Z onstage in Sacramento, California.

“I’ve been sitting here to give y’all the truth. Jay Z, call me, bruh. You still ain’t calling me. Jay Z, call me. Aye, bruh, I know you got killers. Please don’t send them at my head. Just call me. Talk to me like a man. I’m not trying to be the man. I just am a man, the same as anybody here. I ain’t above, below none of y’all. We all equal. We all equal. This is the vibes, bro. This is the future.”

He also may have tucked in another shot at Ye on “Caught Their Eyes,” rapping, “I’ve seen pure admiration become rivals / I’ve been to Paris at least two times/I’ve seen the Eiffel, I’ve seen an eye full.” Then near the end of “Kill Jay-Z” it also appears that he has something for Future too. “In the future, other n****s playin’ football with your son / You had lost it, 13 bottles of Ace of Spade what it did to Boston.” Did you catch the Russell Wilson and Ciara allusion in there?

Naturally, the Internet lost its ever-loving mind at both subliminals.

Kanye West listening to the "Kill Jay Z" pic.twitter.com/nxThjzyM8V — Moe (@MoeAlayan) June 30, 2017

Being a Kanye fan while listening to kill Jay Z cuz it's a bop pic.twitter.com/y29Jl2td0U — ⚡️JayPablo23⚡️ (@Jai_z_23) June 30, 2017

listening to kill jay z but hearing the kanye shots pic.twitter.com/NFSpsoECo6 — ya dijimos no (@hancxck) June 30, 2017

Bey:Jay Z cheated on me "Lemonade"

Jay Z:Admitted he cheated "4:44"

Jay Z:Diss Kanye & Kim "4:44"

Yall dont get its strategies 4 album sales pic.twitter.com/R7q3qYNOX8 — IG: MrCocofficial (@MrCocoOfficial) June 30, 2017

Kill Jay Z is basically "I Miss The Old Kanye" lol — XXXTensions (@eleven8) June 30, 2017

Jay Z & Kanye's brotherhood will never be broken. Sometimes you have to give your family tough words. Jay Z did just that on 4:44. pic.twitter.com/UdQwdfvfJp — ronald isley (@yoyotrav) June 30, 2017

Jay Z 47 dissing Kanye and making albums better than him. Jimmy Butler gone. Chicago gotta be so disappointed right now — Andy (@AndyVsTheWorId) June 30, 2017

jay z beefing with kanye on the first got damn track got me feeling like pic.twitter.com/x1SnO3cosY — Gon' be a no from me (@PushaStee) June 30, 2017

So Kanye kept his album exclusive to Tidal for 2 moths, Jay Z the owner is exclusive for a week… and ppl wonder why Ye was mad at Jay — Chanye (@traptomcruise20) June 29, 2017

Kanye: "I hit the gym all chest, no legs" – 30 Hours Jay Z: "Niggas skipping leg days just to run they mouth" – Bam — J Boogie W/ Da Hoody (@YBeJeff) June 30, 2017

What do you think about Jay going after Kanye?