It Looks Like Joey Badass Actually Did Stare At The Eclipse And Now Has To Wear Special Sunglasses

#Solar Eclipse 2017
08.24.17 1 hour ago

Doc said I gotta keep these on in the daytime now…. a lil annoying but they're pretty fire

A post shared by joZif BADMON [💰💰] (@joeybadass) on

Heading into the once in several decade astronomical event we all witnessed earlier this week where the moon blotted the sun out of the sky, nearly every scientist, parent, and local news anchor tried to impart the same, seemingly obvious piece of advice: “Don’t stare directly at it with the naked eye.”

Most people heeded this advice, either by averting their gaze or watching the eclipse through a specially designed pair of glasses. Others, like the President of the United States and apparently, New York rapper Joey Badass, didn’t. And while Trump seems to have come out of the eclipse with corneas intact, the same couldn’t be said for Joey.

Just prior to the eclipse, Badass mocked scientific convention on Twitter when he asked if it was really necessary to wear protection while looking at the sun, and if it was so bad, how come our ancestors made it out of previous events with vision intact.

Shortly after he asked these questions, Joey took to Twitter once again where he announced that due to unforeseen circumstances he’d was being forced to cancel a series of upcoming concerts, which fans immediately connected to him following through with his threat to look at the sun.

Now, today, the sun-staring plot thickened even more when Joey posted up a photo to Instagram donning a pair glasses he said had been prescribed by a doctor. “A lil annoying but they’re pretty fire,” he wrote.

So, what do you think, did Joey Badass actually stare at the sun or is he just pulling our chain? Let us know in the comments section below.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Solar Eclipse 2017
TAGSJoey BadassSolar Eclipse 2017

Make The Most Of Summer '17

This ‘Beach Style’ Photo Diary Will Make You Want To Hit The Sand Before Summer Ends

This ‘Beach Style’ Photo Diary Will Make You Want To Hit The Sand Before Summer Ends

and 08.24.17 2 hours ago
The Definitive Rules For The Best Road Trip Of Your Life

The Definitive Rules For The Best Road Trip Of Your Life

08.18.17 6 days ago
A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

A Travel Primer For Guam’s Culture, Food, And Beaches

08.16.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

08.11.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 2 weeks ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP