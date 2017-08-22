‘Gemini,’ Macklemore’s First Solo Album In Nearly A Decade, Will Feature Kesha, Offset, And Lil Yachty

Pop singer Kesha has had one hell of a comeback run, and now it looks like she’ll be sharing a little her Rainbow magic with Macklemore as he looks to begin one of his own with Gemini, his first major solo outing, due September 22 through his own label, Macklemore, LLC. While Macklemore did make his original debut in rap with the self-produced The Language of My World as well as The Unplanned Mixtape, he is largely known for his collaborative work with producer Ryan Lewis and their albums The Heist and This Unruly Mess I’ve Made.

Gemini will be the Seattle, Washington rapper and activist’s first solo work in nearly ten years, and will include features from an unexpected roster of guest stars, Offset and “Marmalade” co-emcee Lil Yachty among them. The first single, “Glorious,” showed what he could do with a power pop star-backed chorus, so I’m excited to hear what he and Kesha have come up with. It’s a match not necessarily made in Heaven; they’ve both been through hell, actually, and while experiences like head-on car collisions and drawn-out court battles with abusive mentors can be harrowing, both artists have proved that they can make inspiring, transformative music out of their respective traumas. The tracklist with features is available below.

1. Ain’t Gonna Die Tonight (ft. Eric Nally)
2. Glorious (ft. Skylar Grey)
3. Marmalade (ft. Lil Yachty)
4. Willy Wonka (ft. Offset)
5. Intentions (ft. Dan Caplen)
6. Good Old Days (ft. Kesha)
7. Levitate (ft. Otieno Terry)
8. Firebreather (ft. Reignwolf)
9. How to Play the Flute (ft. King Draino)
10. Ten Million
11. Over It (ft. Donna Missal)
12. Zara (ft. Abir)
13. Corner Store (ft. Dave B & Travis Thompson)
14. Miracle (ft. Dan Caplen)
15. Church (ft. Xperience)
16. Excavate (ft. Saint Claire)

