Jezebel interviewed one of the women in R. Kelly’s entourage, and she opened up about details of the emerging story that the Chicago singer has been keeping very young women in a “sex cult.” Although Cook County police went to the studio, and reported back that one girl “appeared to be in good health with no visible injuries or markings,” the women interviewed by Jezebel, named in the story as “Kim,” contradicts their conclusion that the girls were “fine” in their bizarre, unhealthy circumstances.

While the original report published by Buzzfeed alleges if one of the girls breaks Kelly’s rules he “punishes them physically and verbally,” Jezebel’s interview with “Kim” reveals just how unusual these punishments could be: