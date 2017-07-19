What Does Trump's Handshake Say About Him?

One Of R. Kelly’s Girlfriends Confirmed Some Details Of The Sex Cult Story, And They’re Really Bizarre

07.19.17 16 mins ago

Getty Image

Jezebel interviewed one of the women in R. Kelly’s entourage, and she opened up about details of the emerging story that the Chicago singer has been keeping very young women in a “sex cult.” Although Cook County police went to the studio, and reported back that one girl “appeared to be in good health with no visible injuries or markings,” the women interviewed by Jezebel, named in the story as “Kim,” contradicts their conclusion that the girls were “fine” in their bizarre, unhealthy circumstances.

While the original report published by Buzzfeed alleges if one of the girls breaks Kelly’s rules he “punishes them physically and verbally,” Jezebel’s interview with “Kim” reveals just how unusual these punishments could be:

Around The Web

TAGSR. Kelly

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

07.18.17 1 day ago 18 Comments
Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

07.18.17 1 day ago 17 Comments
A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

07.17.17 2 days ago
The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

07.17.17 2 days ago 11 Comments
The Best Ice Cream Truck Treats, Power Ranked

The Best Ice Cream Truck Treats, Power Ranked

07.16.17 3 days ago 35 Comments
Summer Is Halfway Over! Time To Hit Up The Nation’s Lesser-Known Natural Wonders

Summer Is Halfway Over! Time To Hit Up The Nation’s Lesser-Known Natural Wonders

07.14.17 5 days ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP