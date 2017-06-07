Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

In January of this year, Rihanna took a trip to one of the poorest nations on the African continent, Malawi and filmed the experience for an incredible new short documentary. The trip was sponsored by the singer’s Clara Lionel Foundation and was arranged in conjunction Global Citizen and the Global Partnership for Education. In the footage you can watch above, Rihanna is shown interacting with students at Muzu primary school, singing with them, and even working out math problems on the chalkboard.

The documentary was put together to highlight the strained education system in Malawi, where a single teacher is oftentimes responsible for educating 100 students. “I’m really here to see it,” Rihanna said in the film. “It’s one thing to read statistics but I want to see it firsthand and find out all that can be done.” What she sees will almost certainly tug at your heartstrings. Children facing extreme poverty and hunger, but who are eager to learn.

Rihanna was joined on her trip by Former Australian Prime Minister and Board Chair of the GPE Julia Gillard and Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans. She is calling on fans from all across the globe to help by donating to the Global Partnership for Education’s efforts. The organization’s goal is to raise $3.1 billion to help bring quality education to over 870 million children in 89 countries between 2018 and 2020.

You can watch Rihanna’s trip to Malawi in the short documentary above.