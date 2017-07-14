Conor McGregor Went Out Of His Way To Call 50 Cent A ‘Fake Money B*tch’

07.14.17

A showdown between the biggest UFC and boxing stars in the world has become so large the event has created its own gravity that is sucking in other unwilling celebrities. At a recent New York stop on the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor World Tour, McGregor widened the scope of his attacks and leveled some smack not just at Floyd, but Floyd’s former business partner and occasional friend 50 Cent.

“You and 50 are two fake money bitches!” McGregor yelled during the press conference. “He’s bankrupt … and you’re about to be!”

Conor also tried to draw Jay-Z into things, pulling out a copy of his new album and handing it to Floyd.

“I got Floyd a gift,” McGregor said. “This is Jay-Z’s new album, the 4:44. I want you to take this, listen to it, and learn how to build a real empire, not a fake empire.”

Jay-Z isn’t much of a social media user and hasn’t responded, but 50 Cent did and he seems just as confused as the rest of us about the diss.

👀what the fuck wrong wit this white boy, you fighting Floyd not me fool. LOL

“What the f**k wrong wit this white boy,” he wrote on Instagram. “You fighting Floyd not me fool. LOL.”

It may just be another ploy on McGregor’s part to make his fight with Floyd Mayweather the biggest combat sports spectacle in history. Floyd holds the current record in that regard alongside Manny Pacquiao, and their 2015 fight sold over 4.4 million pay-per-views. If McGregor wants to crack that, he’ll need to rile up a whole bunch of people, something he’s doing a decent job at right now.

