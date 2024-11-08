Six Of The Greatest NBA Player Cameos In Music Videos Of All Time

NBA players and musical artists have always been close with one another. One frequent way that we’ve seen that over the years is music videos, as NBA players have frequently made cameos in them, whether they’re just showing their face for a moment or they’re a main character in the story that an artist is trying to tell. Today, we wanted to highlight some of our favorite appearances that NBA players have made in music videos over the years. Players from a number of different eras — and songs from a number of different genres — made it on the list, but all of them feature artists making it a point to get some of the biggest names in basketball into their videos.

Kobe Bryant: “Bug-a-Boo” by Destiny’s Child This wasn’t the only time Kobe linked up with Destiny’s Child — he recorded a verse on a remix of their track “Say My Name.” He does have a cameo in the video for “Bug-a-Boo,” though, as Destiny’s Child — which is trying to get away from a group that is bugging them — dips into a locker room. While going through there, they come across Bryant, who is sitting there and getting ready to play basketball. Michael Jordan: “Jam” by Michael Jackson MJ and MJ just had to appear in a music video together at some point, no? The two appear on a basketball court and shoot hoops with one another, and at one point, Michael (Jackson) teaches Michael (Jordan) some dance moves. These might have been the two most famous people in the world when this video came out in 1992, and it’s a pretty remarkable cultural artifact.

DeMar DeRozan: “Not Like Us” by Kendrick Lamar The newest release on this list, DeRozan was one of the many celebrities who made a cameo in Lamar’s summer anthem that doubled as the high point of his feud with Drake from earlier this year. It turns out DeRozan has known Lamar for quite some time, and while he said he still has love for Drake despite appearing in this video, well, it sure seems like there might be some tension here. Shaquille O’Neal: “Make ‘Em Say Uhh!” by Master P featuring Fiend, Silkk the Shocker, Mia X & Mystikal Shaq, as we’ve laid out before, has been in a ton of music videos over the years. His first was the iconic “Make ‘Em Say Uhh!” video, where he sits courtside and looks like he’s having the time of his life as Master P and co. put on a show on the hardwood.