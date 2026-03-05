The 2026 World Baseball Classic has begun. It kicked off with Pool C play in Tokyo yesterday (March 4, ET), while Pool A, Pool B, and Pool D begin in Puerto Rico, Houston, and Miami, respectively, on March 6. For the international event, World Baseball Classic Inc. went all in on music this year by releasing the first-ever tournament soundtrack, produced by two-time Grammy winner Tainy.

There are three original songs and the highlight, described as the “anthem track for the tournament,” is “Make It Count,” a collaboration between Becky G, Yeonjun of Tomorrow X Together, and Myke Towers. The other two songs are Young Miko’s “MVP” and Fujii Kaze’s “My Place.” The diversity of genres is intentional, with a press release noting the included artists “showcase how baseball’s rhythm resonates across different languages and borders.” The songs feature lyrics in English, Japanese, Korean, and Spanish.

Tainy dropped by MLB Network’s Hot Stove to talk about the soundtrack, discussing how his native Puerto Rico’s love of baseball inspired him to get involved. Uzma Rawn Dowler — MLB Chief Marketing Officer and Senior Vice President, Global Corporate Partnerships — also says in a statement:

“The World Baseball Classic is a special celebration of national pride and elite competition that resonates far beyond the diamond. By collaborating with a visionary like Tainy to produce our first-ever original soundtrack, we are leaning into the intersection of sports and music to connect with fans on a deeper cultural level. Bringing together the influence of these talented musical artists from around the world allows us to amplify the energy of the tournament and showcase the vibrant spirit that defines modern baseball.”

The soundtrack is available now via Republic Records; Listen to “Make It Count” above. As for what’s happening on the field, find the full schedule of games and broadcast information here.