Fans are (jokingly) accusing Megan Thee Stallion of witchcraft after a 2011 tweet of hers resurfaced, revealing her athletic marital ambitions before she ever cracked the Billboard Hot 100. The post, from November 14, 2011, reads: “I’m marrying an athelete for sure…maybe a football player..but most likely a basketball player.” Typo aside, it certainly appears to have turned out to be fairly accurate, as Meg and NBA star Klay Thompson have been gushing about each other all over social media in recent months.

I'm marrying an athelete for sure…maybe a football player..but most likely a basketball player — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) November 14, 2011

The couple first appeared to have sparked a relationship this summer, when eagle-eyed fans noticed the 6’5″ All-Star shooting guard lurking by the pool in Meg’s vacation photos. They later confirmed the relationship, with Klay joining Meg on the red carpet at her Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala in New York. Klay began making regular cameos in Thee Stallion’s workout videos on TikTok, and she’s been a fixture courtside at the Dallas Mavericks’ preseason games (where Klay turned back the clock, putting up vintage performances of the variety that once won him and fellow “Splash Brother” Steph Curry four Larry O’Brien trophies).

Fans have run with the witchy-themed memes, based in large part on Meg’s own big belief in “manifestation”; the Houston rapper previously talked about manifesting her Beyoncé collaboration years before it happened (and gave them a No. 1 Billboard hit), and has regularly shared her wishlist of future collaborators, including Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande.

