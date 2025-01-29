Three De’Aaron Fox Trade Ideas We Could See At The Deadline

Fox seems to want to go to a team that gives him a chance to contend not just in 2025, but will have a sizable window for the future. Many of the teams that fit that bill already have star guards (OKC, Cleveland, Memphis, Dallas, New York), while others lack the assets or financial flexibility to make a deal work (Minnesota). To me, there are three teams that make sense as rising contenders in need of a star point guard that also have the assets that could intrigue Sacramento. I think there’s a decent chance a Fox trade doesn’t happen until this summer, but if it does take place over the next eight days, one of these three teams figures to be in the mix.

The Sacramento Kings are currently listening to trade offers for All-Star guard De’Aaron Fox, as he has indicated to the team that he doesn’t plan on signing an extension to stay past 2026 at this time. The Spurs are reportedly the preferred destination for Fox, as he would love the chance to play alongside Victor Wembanyama. That makes a lot of sense, but the Kings will want to do their due diligence in talking with the rest of the NBA, plus Fox is reportedly open to any deal.

San Antonio Spurs

Spurs get: De’Aaron Fox

Kings get: Chris Paul, Keldon Johnson, Atlanta’s 2025 and 2027 first-round picks, San Antonio’s 2026 first-round pick

We’ll start with what feels like the most likely destination, as Fox has reportedly indicated his preference is to end up in San Antonio to play alongside Victor Wembanyama. This would be the best asset-heavy package the Kings could get, which may or may not be what they want. Paul/Johnson combo makes the financials work and they’d get three first round picks for each of the next three years that figure to be in the late lottery to early 20s. The alternative for the Kings in trade talks with the Spurs is to push for fewer picks and try to land Stephon Castle, instead. The fourth overall pick from this past draft has had a good rookie season, but wants to play point guard and would obviously no longer be the PG of the future in San Antonio if they land Fox. A Castle/Johnson package would also work financially, although I’d guess San Antonio would look to pull a first round pick (or two) off the table if they’re including both of their high-upside youngsters.

Houston Rockets

Rockets get: De’Aaron Fox

Kings get: Jalen Green and Reed Sheppard

Pistons get: Jock Landale, 2026 second round pick

When word broke that Fox was going to be available, the other team that jumped to the top of most people’s minds as a great fit was Houston. The Rockets have been fantastic this season and are apparently planning on going through the deadline without making a major move, giving this group a chance to make a run as constructed. I’m not sure if that’s the best plan if someone like Fox is available, and while it’s possible he would still bolt in two years for the Spurs, they could make a strong case for the Houston native to stay with them on an extension. In this scenario, the Kings get back a pair of young guards in Jalen Green, who is having a career-year, and Reed Sheppard, the No. 3 pick in last year’s draft.

This trade would be easier to make in the summer once Green’s extension kicks in, and if we don’t see Fox moved in the next eight days, I’d expect Houston to strongly pursue that, especially if they have an earlier playoff exit than they hope. To do this now, you have to deal with Green’s poison pill provision, which makes him worth ~$29 million for Sacramento’s purposes but just ~$12 million for Houston’s, meaning they need to send out more salary to make it work. Enter the Pistons, who absorb Jock Landale’s deal into their cap space for the price of a second round pick. This is perhaps too high a price tag for the Rockets — they value Sheppard, even if he’s spent a ton of time in the G League this year — but I personally would sell high on Green to bring in a more proven, consistent performer in Fox that would make them a bigger threat right now. Plus Fox is only 27, so it’s not like he’ll be out of his prime any time soon.