Very few around the NBA expected the Clippers to factor into the playoff race in the Western Conference this season. After seeing Paul George walk in free agency to Philadelphia, the Clippers spent their summer building out depth but did not make any particularly splashy signings. They entered the season projected to finish 12th in the Western Conference by win total, but as the All-Star break approaches, they find themselves sixth in the West at 28-21 and just two games back of a top-4 position. They are in that spot thanks to that depth they built out, providing them with a raised floor and steady production, but also because of the individual excellence of a few players thrust into bigger roles. Norman Powell leads the team in scoring at 24.1 points per game on strong efficiency, making good on his offseason proclamation that George’s departure could be “addition by subtraction” by creating opportunity for others. Ivica Zubac is averaging 15.3 points and 12.7 rebounds per game, as he continues to be a steady presence inside. And then there’s James Harden, who earned another All-Star selection from the coaches with his play leading the Clippers from the point guard spot. The veteran guard isn’t having his best shooting season, but is orchestrating the L.A. offense wonderfully, averaging 21.6 points, 8.4 assists, and 5.8 rebounds per game — and playing in 46 of 48 games so far. Harden, once maligned for his uncompromising heliocentric nature in Houston, has become something of a chameleon in this latest chapter of his career. He’s learned to adapt his game to his surroundings in a way that’s jarring to see after his time with the Rockets was marked by him bending the game to his will and forcing others to play his game. Last week, just prior to his All-Star selection being announced, we got a chance to speak with Harden about that aspect of his game, how he would grade out the Clippers first half of the season, Powell and Zubac’s play, and more as he made the rounds as part of his new campaign with Pringles, as he is part of their Super Bowl ad. Let’s start with this Pringles big game ad. What was the experience like shooting this with Adam Brody and Nick Offerman and what does it mean to be part of a Super Bowl ad campaign? Phenomenal. You know, just obviously, first of all, Pringles is like in elite crisp, who’s been around for a very, very, very long time and still doing it at the highest level. So when the opportunity presented itself, it was a no brainer. So just — and the whole entire campaign, it made sense, it was funny. Then being part of that weekend, the Big Game weekend, you know, I was excited and still am excited about the opportunity, and I can’t wait for you guys to see it. But, you know, it was unbelievable. I had like a four or five hour shoot, and it was a lot of fun. You’ve done ad campaigns and you’ve done things like that, but it’s such a different level when it’s kind of one of those Super Bowl ads, right? And kind of, how different was it for you as somebody who’s done these sorts of things before, to be in one of these? And kind of, did you feel a difference immediately? It’s like, another level, you know, it’s another level. It’s like a playoff game, honestly. I mean, that’s the excitement around the whole shooting the campaign. So for me just to be a part of it and have the opportunity to be a part of it, was, i don’t know, it’s a blessing, honestly. Like I haven’t been in one of these spots in a minute, and I just brought all my personality out.

We’re talking before the matchup is set so I can’t ask for any game predictions, but I do want to ask you, you’re an LA guy, I know you’re a big music guy, how excited are you for the Kendrick halftime show? And when that got announced, what were kind of your thoughts on what he’s going to he’s going to bring to that stage? That’s fire. I mean, he going to bring some excitement to, obviously, the game, the show, and then the city of LA, which is much needed right now. But Kendrick is on fire. You know, he’s always been one of the best artists, and I think the city of LA is going to embrace it and is going to appreciate it and I think the world is going to appreciate how talented he is. So I’m excited to see it. I do want to talk about this Clippers season so far. And just to start, how would you grade the first half of the year for you guys? Um, good. Good — not great, but good. And I feel like every team says this, but I feel like there’s a handful of games that we felt like we should have won that could have been better. But, you know, I think we’re in a good space. Getting Kawhi back and ramping him up and seeing where this team really can take it. I think we’re all excited about it. So for us, it’s just staying healthy. You know, we got, I think, nine or 10 games before the break, and then after the break, we really ramp it up and see where this team can take it. But I think we’re all excited. Like now, I think people are understanding how good we can be, or, you know, it’s not just, “Oh, the Clippers lost players last year so they’re not gonna be as good now.” No, we’re really good. So I think that’s what I’m excited mostly about, you know, within our organization. You’ve been in a number of different kind of roster constructions and roster dynamics, and how does that allow you when you go from, last year this team plays differently with Paul George to this year without him. How do you lean on those past experience of playing with different stars and different groupings toallow you to adapt and kind of bring a team along quickly as the point guard? Because I can do a lot of different things. I mean, I’m just not a shooter, I’m not just a scorer, I’m not just a playmaker. I can rebound, like I can fit in literally any system and play well. So, I mean, I think just looking overall, I see what this team needs, and whether it’s scoring, whether it’s play making, and then try my best to fulfill that role, along with doing other things as well, if that makes sense. So, you know, last year was a different role. This year is a different role, but not really, it’s the same James. I mean, I just get more opportunities. And honestly, it’s exciting. It’s like a game within the game. It’s like you got to really think and figure out. And some nights, you know, I ming score 30, some nights I might score 15, but have 15, 16 assists. So, you know, either way, we win I’m happy and life is good. I want to talk a little bit about a couple of your teammates. First, Norman Powell is having a great year. What does it say about him that a guy nine yearsinto his career, he’s played a number of different roles, secondary roles, to be ready in this moment to step into that larger role and be the leading scorer on the team and do it efficiently? It’s a testament of the work he’s put in. He put the work in, and he’s always had that mindset about he want to score, and he can score and shoot the basketball. And once again, like last year, he was limited. And I’m sure throughout his entire career, he felt like he was limited, you know what I mean? Whether it’s coming off the bench or not playing as many minutes, and now, you know, he’s having an opportunity to have a starting role, and be aggressive out there, which we look forward to. So, you know, I’m proud of how well he’s playing, the work he’s put in, and the result of that is he’s having a killer season.