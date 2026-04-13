Long Beach is usually a pretty great place to be, but that will be especially true this coming weekend. The Acura Grand Prix Of Long Beach rolls into the city from April 17 to 19, and while that’s an awesome time in itself, it was just announced that Lupe Fiasco will headline the Friday concert, presented by Acura on April 17.

The show is set to take place on the stage outside the Long Beach Terrace Theater starting at 6:30 p.m. PT. The show is free for those who already have tickets to the Grand Prix. Tickets for the 17th start at $58 for a General Admission ticket to the race. More information can be found on the event website.

In a statement shared in a press release announcing the team up, Fiasco says, “I’ve always been a fan of racing and car culture, so I’m happy to be a part of the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.”

Jim Liaw, President and CEO of the Grand Prix Association of Long Beach, adds:

“We’re thrilled to welcome Lupe Fiasco to the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach for our Friday Concert Presented by Acura. He’s an extraordinary artist with a dynamic stage presence, and this performance will be an exciting way for fans to finish off a great day of racing, entertainment and the Long Beach lifestyle.”

Learn more about the Acura Grand Prix Of Long Beach on its website.