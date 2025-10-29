Ahead of the movie’s release, keep reading for everything you need to know before it hits theaters.

Now he has an animated film on the docket: GOAT. Naturally, it’s focused on basketball (rather, a fictional sport called “roarball”) and the journey of the film’s main character, Will, parallels Curry’s own path.

Stephen Curry is one of the NBA’s all-time greats, but he’s been making moves off the court, too. In 2018, Curry formed a new production company, Unanimous Media, and entered into a partnership with Sony Pictures . Since then, he has been involved with movies like Breakthrough and TV shows like Holey Moley.

Plot

An official description reads, “This original action-comedy set in an all-animal world follows Will, a small goat with big dreams who gets a once-in-a-lifetime shot to join the pros and play roarball — a high-intensity, co-ed, full-contact sport dominated by the fastest, fiercest animals in the world. Will’s new teammates aren’t thrilled about having a little goat on their roster, but Will is determined to revolutionize the sport and prove once and for all that ‘smalls can ball!'”

Curry told People:

“I relate to the entire story of GOAT because a lot of my journey resembles Will’s journey. Being overlooked — underrated, if you will. Just looking for an opportunity but finding your self-confidence through it all and what makes you unique, and understanding that that’s good enough. […] Obviously, it’s about the power of a team, too. No matter what walk of life, you can’t do anything great without the people around you. So it’s kind of cool to bring some of those storylines into GOAT and know how relatable it is, not just to my story but to everybody’s.”

He added, “I think you relate to one, if not multiple characters in the movie. It’s entertaining and meant to be seen on the big screen. It’s got some good laughs and some good energy. I think the biggest thing too is the visuals — hopefully it’s something people haven’t seen before with the way that we brought the all-animal world to life.”

Cast

The movie stars Caleb McLaughlin, Gabrielle Union, Curry, Nicola Coughlan, Nick Kroll, David Harbour, Jenifer Lewis, Aaron Pierre, Patton Oswalt, Andrew Santino, Bobby Lee, Eduardo Franco, Sherry Cola, Jelly Roll, and Jennifer Hudson.

Curry told People of voice-acting, “Recording is so different, because you’re kind of in your own world. You understand what you’re trying to do with what voice you’re bringing and bringing energy, but I think the only thing I underestimated with voice acting is how much it’s just full-body — you’re putting your entire being into it. It’s not just you talking into a mic. You’re trying to embody the character with everything that you have. It was super fun, though, and something that I really enjoyed.”