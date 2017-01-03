Brent Musburger advocated for second chances when talking about Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon during the Sugar Bowl on Monday night. Later in the game, he used the ESPN broadcast to give himself a second chance regarding his statement.
Musburger brushed past the incident that got Mixon suspended last season, instead wishing him well with his second chance at playing fooball. Here are his initial comments:
Graphic video of the violent incident was released last month, re-igniting criticism of Mixon and forcing him to issue another apology for the incident. Musburger’s broaching of the subject in the first quarter, however, was focused squarely on how he will do in the pros. Here’s what Musburger said:
It was troubling. Very troubling to see. We talked to the coaches and they all swear that the young man is doing fine. Like I said, Oklahoma thought he might transfer but he sat out the suspension, reinstated, and folks he’s just… he’s one of the best.
Let’s hope, given a second chance by Bob Stoops and Oklahoma. Let’s hope this young man makes the most of his chance and goes on to have a career in the national football league.
Oh Brent. It’s like hearing your grandpa drop an N-bomb then trying to walk it back using terms like “colored folks” or “those people” or “the help.” Rough night.
OUTRAGE!!