Getty Image

Cam Newton made history on Sunday afternoon. Early in the fourth quarter of Carolina’s 33-30 win over New England, Newton ran into the end zone for his only score on the ground during the game. While it was only a seven-yard run, it was a historic one for Newton and ended with a statement by the former MVP.

With the touchdown, Newton became the first quarterback in NFL history to find the end zone 50 times over the course of their career. Already established as one of the greatest rushing quarterbacks to ever play the game, this made the gap between Newton and Steve Young — who is second all time with 43 rushing touchdowns — even larger.

Newton was great all afternoon, as he went 22-for-29 with 316 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception through the air to go along with his eight rushes for 44 yards and a score on the ground. While New England’s defense has been bad this season, it was still the type of game that reminded us that Newton won an MVP award less than two years ago.