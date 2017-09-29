Conor McGregor Believes He’d Beat Floyd Mayweather In A Rematch

#Mayweather-McGregor fight #Conor McGregor #Floyd Mayweather #MMA #UFC
09.29.17 55 mins ago

Getty Image

Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather 2?

Floyd better hope not, because at a special ‘Evening With Conor McGregor’ Q&A event with fans in Scotland, Conor declared he’d clean the 50-0 boxing legend’s clock in a rematch. As far as McGregor is concerned, a second fight between the two isn’t out of the question based on how fast Mayweather burns through cash and how much money both fighters made in their first bout back in August.

These revelations came via Irish journalist Peter Carroll, who has been live tweeting the event in progress.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Mayweather-McGregor fight#Conor McGregor#Floyd Mayweather#MMA#UFC
TAGSCONOR MCGREGORFloyd MayweatherMayweather-McGregor fightMMAUFC

What Unites Us

Neil deGrasse Tyson On ‘StarTalk’, Climate Change, And Curiosity As A Unifier

Neil deGrasse Tyson On ‘StarTalk’, Climate Change, And Curiosity As A Unifier

09.29.17 7 hours ago
Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

09.22.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 1 week ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 2 weeks ago 13 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 2 weeks ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 3 weeks ago 19 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP