Conor McGregor Believes He’d Beat Floyd Mayweather In A Rematch

Getty Image

Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather 2?

Floyd better hope not, because at a special ‘Evening With Conor McGregor’ Q&A event with fans in Scotland, Conor declared he’d clean the 50-0 boxing legend’s clock in a rematch. As far as McGregor is concerned, a second fight between the two isn’t out of the question based on how fast Mayweather burns through cash and how much money both fighters made in their first bout back in August.

These revelations came via Irish journalist Peter Carroll, who has been live tweeting the event in progress.