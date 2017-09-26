



ESPN

The entire Dallas Cowboys roster, including owner Jerry Jones, dropped to one knee on Monday night prior to their game against the Arizona Cardinals. They did not kneel for the national anthem itself, but the entire team dropped to a knee, stood up, and locked their arms with one another.

The Cowboys and owner Jerry Jones locked arms and took a knee in unity prior to the national anthem pic.twitter.com/7kK3qVMDSo — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 26, 2017

The Cowboys were met with boos by some in the crowd for their decision. While the team knelt, got up, and had arms locked, the Cardinals stood there with locked arms in a sign of unity after a tumultuous weekend in the NFL stemming from inflammatory comments about those who protest during the anthem from president Donald Trump.

Dallas’ decision to do this is a bit surprising, as comments from Jones indicated that he is against protesting in any way while the anthem plays. When asked about players kneeling during the national anthem last week before the comments by Trump — to whom the Cowboys owner donated $1 million — Jones told FOX Business that he did not approve.



“I do not think the place to express yourself in society is as we recognize the American flag,” Jones said. “So that’s not the place to do anything other than honor the flag and everybody that’s given up a little bit for it.”

While the two teams locked arms, Jordin Sparks — who sang the anthem — had this bible verse written on her hand.

The Bible verse Jordin Sparks had written on her hand as she sang the Anthem just now. pic.twitter.com/B8x0C7F8is — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 26, 2017

These acts of solidarity have been all around the league this weekend. It’s usually involved players, coaches, and owners, but as Sparks showed, you don’t have to be in the NFL to stand for justice.