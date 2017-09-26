Boston University Doctors Believe They Can Now Diagnose CTE In Living Patients

A huge breakthrough in the study and diagnosis of traumatic brain injuries directly linked to contact sports was revealed on Tuesday. A Boston University study looking into CTE — or chronic traumatic encephalopathy — revealed to doctors a way they believe they can diagnose the degenerative brain injury in living patients.

Journalist Rick Westhead of The Sports Network tweeted about the findings on Tuesday, which is a landmark breakthrough in the world of sports. Before this, CTE could only be diagnosed posthumously, after someone has died and if their brain was preserved and could be studied by doctors.

The most famous recent case would be that of Aaron Hernandez, who last week doctors diagnosed with CTE months after the 27-year-old killed himself in prison.

