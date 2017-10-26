Getty Image

Before he ran for president, Donald Trump tried to buy the Buffalo Bills. And he was serious about the bid, signing paperwork and submitting a bid for close to $1 billion for the team.

Trump was so serious, in fact, that according to GQ he funded a fan group to stir anti-Bon Jovi sentiment in Western New York during the bidding process. If that sounds insane, it’s because both Trump and Bon Jovi were trying to buy the team at the time.

After Bills owner Ralph Wilson died in 2014, the team went up for sale. Bon Jovi was leading a Toronto-based ownership group that was interested in buying the team. But many in Buffalo worried they would move the Bills to Toronto, and though the group promised they would keep the team in Buffalo many remained wary.