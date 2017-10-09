The firestorm surrounding Jemele Hill’s tweets about Donald Trump being a white supremacist and ESPN’s response had seemingly finally died down, but the SportsCenter host found herself back in hot water with her employer due to her Twitter account on Sunday.
Hill took to Twitter on Sunday to rip Jerry Jones and the Cowboys after the Dallas owner said any player that took a knee during the national anthem wouldn’t be allowed to play. Hill noted Cowboys fans could send the message to Jones that his comments wouldn’t be tolerated by not buying merchandise or watching games.
Uhhh…not hard to figure out. She said boycott sponsors. Some of those same sponsors are tied to her employer. Can’t insult the ocean when the ship is taking on water…or whatever the fuck.
Yeah, she’s right. The onus can’t ALWAYS be on the players. You care so much about these issues, you’ve got to show support too. You’re literally asking them to put their livelihoods at risk, in a career where you’ve only got a limited shelf life to begin with.
Shut the fuck up, you stupid cunt.
She doesn’t read these comments, you inbred piece of trash.
make like Mike Pence and leave. and fuck you too on the way out. you’re the real cunt here, sideyard.
Awesome response. ESPN has gotten more and more clearly in the pocket of the NFL. I honestly have trouble watching it now.
How would you tell the difference between people boycotting the sponsors over Jones’s decision and those boycotting over the kneeling? It’s all cash flow impedement and the low info Trumpers/anti-kneelers would just spin it is a blow for their side that the income was down.
This isn’t the way to win this. It comes down to the players now and what they feel/do. That’s the “bottom line” that will affect the owners. Will they really bench their stars? Plus, if you truly believe in the cause (police violence against black people) you should be willing to be benched or lose a game check.
Now I think they need the kneel if they weren’t before. Not because I hate the cowboys, but because I hate bullies.
Fuck ESPN. Bitch ass move. She’s a clear and sober voice of reason. Don’t bow down to the bullies…
Those “bullies” provide the livelihood for the network, thus her. Not. Hard. To. Understand.
I can’t believe she tried to drag Greg into this.
who’s gonna step up and finally say: who gives two shits if the ballplayers kneel during the anthem? it aint getting shit changed…