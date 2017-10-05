Gatorade Issued A Statement Condemning Cam Netwon’s Sexist Comments

10.05.17 41 mins ago

Cam Newton didn’t apologize for the sexist comments he made to the media on Wednesday, but other brands he’s associated with are starting to do it for him.

Gatorade was the latest on Thursday as the Carolina Panthers and those associated with Newton deal with the dismissive, disrespectful way Newton treated a Charlotte Observer reporter’s question. Newton essentially questioned whether a reporter, a woman, could understand the question she was asking about receivers running routes.

The reaction to Newton’s words has been harsh, and he has already lost a yogurt sponsorship over the incident. The Panthers have condemned his words, and on Thursday the sports drink company Gatorade followed suit on Thursday.

