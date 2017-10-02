Steven Seagal, I challenge you One on one, I use boxing you can use whatever. 10 rounds in Vegas pic.twitter.com/tTy7Qo4zHF — George Foreman (@GeorgeForeman) October 2, 2017

For reasons unknown, George Foreman has challenged Steven Seagal to an open-rules fight which he wants to be broadcast on Pay Per View. It makes no sense, it pits a 68-year-old boxing legend against a 65-year-old “Aikido master” who once pooped his pants after “Judo” Gene LeBell choked him out. It can also easily be the most anticipated combat sports event since Conor McGregor fought Floyd Mayweather and I hope it happens.

Foreman has laid out the ruleset in which he will use boxing and Seagal can use “whatever.” It’s a recipe for success.

I've put this out there for while, not trolling 2mil PPV https://t.co/PHcxGxDYAB — George Foreman (@GeorgeForeman) October 2, 2017