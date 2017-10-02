George Foreman Has Challenged Steven Seagal To An Open-Rules Fight

#MMA #UFC
10.02.17 1 hour ago

For reasons unknown, George Foreman has challenged Steven Seagal to an open-rules fight which he wants to be broadcast on Pay Per View. It makes no sense, it pits a 68-year-old boxing legend against a 65-year-old “Aikido master” who once pooped his pants after “Judo” Gene LeBell choked him out. It can also easily be the most anticipated combat sports event since Conor McGregor fought Floyd Mayweather and I hope it happens.

Foreman has laid out the ruleset in which he will use boxing and Seagal can use “whatever.” It’s a recipe for success.

Around The Web

TOPICS#MMA#UFC
TAGSGEORGE FOREMANMMASteven SeagalUFC

The RX

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 6 days ago
An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

09.26.17 6 days ago
Travis Meadows’ ‘First Cigarette’ Is The Height Of Country Myth-Making

Travis Meadows’ ‘First Cigarette’ Is The Height Of Country Myth-Making

09.25.17 1 week ago
Growing Up And Growing Older With Fleet Foxes

Growing Up And Growing Older With Fleet Foxes

09.25.17 1 week ago
Rapsody Perfects Her Craft And Proves She Belongs On Top Of The Rap Game With ‘Laila’s Wisdom’

Rapsody Perfects Her Craft And Proves She Belongs On Top Of The Rap Game With ‘Laila’s Wisdom’

09.25.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Drowning In Phoebe Bridgers’ Brutal, Minimal Debut ‘Stranger In The Alps’

Drowning In Phoebe Bridgers’ Brutal, Minimal Debut ‘Stranger In The Alps’

09.21.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP