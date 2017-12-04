MADDEN IS FUCKING TRASH. IM DONE pic.twitter.com/NNSYLJb4ac — BIG GUCCI 🕊 (@MarioHTXX) December 2, 2017

In a competitive game of Madden, there are few better feelings than breaking free from the defenders and busting loose, seeing only green and a rapidly-approaching end zone in front of you. But when you’re pro gamer Big Gucci and a close, high-stakes game is turned around in an instant lightning strike of heartbreak, the cup of sorrow overfloweth.

Bear witness to perhaps the most ill-timed fumble in the history of Madden, all of Madden. Not just Madden 18. In fact, this could be the worst fumble in the history of digital football. That’s over thirty years of video game pigskin, all boiled down and distilled into this ridiculous fumble from Eddie Lacy, who shockingly had the speed to out-run multiple cornerbacks.

Not only does Lacy’s fumble at the goal line hurt, but the shame is amplified as the hand egg is scooped up by the defender in the end zone and loops all the way around the field and scores a touchdown like prime video game Bo Jackson. Pittsburgh likely totals at least 130 total yards while bringing the ball to the house. Incredible. The worst part? This wasn’t a glitch. He dove.

It’s unknown if the gaming system Gucci was playing on was inserted into an industrial incinerator later that day.