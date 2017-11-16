Mike Golic Nearly Retired When The ‘Mike And Mike’ Drama Was At Its Worst

#ESPN
11.16.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Mike Golic and Mike Greenberg’s 18-year run as ESPN’s national radio morning show hosts is coming to an end. Regardless of how you feel about ‘Mike & Mike’, at some point, you have to appreciate its longevity. Shows like this don’t typically last 18 years, and as we’re seeing with the plethora of unfortunate layoffs in the sports media business, every job is precious, let alone one you’ve held for this long. That’s remarkable.

Mike Golic is moving on to host a new morning show with ESPN mainstay, Trey Wingo. Mike Greenberg is getting his own morning show on ESPN as well, with Michelle Beadle and Jalen Rose.

The story behind Golic and Greenberg’s split is different depending on who you talk to. Golic reiterated his main point in an interview in The New York Post where he said, despite the rumors, that “the bottom line is we still need to put on a good show no matter how either one of us felt about it at the time or the decision that was made… and Greeny and I are fine.”

