A Comprehensive Guide To Rooting Against The New England Patriots

02.02.17 6 hours ago 5 Comments

Getty Image

Instead of a rambling setup for this piece, here are the three things you need to know:

• The Super Bowl is Sunday.
• It’s between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons.
• You should 100 percent root against the Patriots.

Why? It should be obvious, but in case it’s not I’ve got 30 reasons why no one should be rooting for the Patriots against the Falcons.

1. Bob Kraft let Vladimir Putin wear his Super Bowl ring. You’re an idiot for wearing it to an event that’s not related to the Super Bowl. Allowing someone else to wear it makes you a real moron. If someone asks to wear anything that is currently on your body — ring, necklace, earrings, whatever male jewelry you’re currently donning — the answer is always no unless you’re afraid to say no to Putin because of repercussions from him, which is just like… the love for Donald Trump is making more sense now.

2. Bob Kraft was too scared to immediately take the ring back. Why back a coward? You know what’s brave? Arthur Blank’s suit choices. I choose to back a brave owner.

