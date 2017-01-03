All The Wildest Moments From The Most Insane Rose Bowl Of All Time

Getty Image

Saquon Barkley and Penn State came back in a big way this college football season. On Monday, they emptied the tank against USC in the highest-scoring Rose Bowl in the game’s 103-year history.

It still wasn’t enough.

The Trojans overcame a wild Nittany Lions third quarter offensive explosion with its own forth quarter comeback to win, 52-49, in what may go down as the bowl game of the season. USC needed 17 straight 4th quarter points and a last-second field goal to topple the Nittany Lions in spectacular fashion.

Penn State started poorly, something Nittany Lions fans have grown used to. But they kept it close in the first half despite quarterback Trace McSorley throwing two interceptions to start the game. USC led by 13 points three separate times in the first half. But a McSorley touchdown pass to Mike Gesicki made it a 27-21 USC game at the half.

Penn State has been a second half team all season, and they hung around in the Rose Bowl long enough for Barkley to run all over the Trojans in the third quarter. He had a Penn State bowl game record 194 yards, including this highlight-reel beauty.