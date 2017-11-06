Sage Northcutt Is Auditioning To Play Ivan Drago’s Son In ‘Creed 2’

11.06.17

Is Sage Northcutt about to go Hollywood?

The much-hyped UFC prospect has gotten a lot of breaks in the world of mixed martial arts, and now it sounds like he may be on the verge of getting some similar good fortune in the film world with a plum movie role. Appearing on this week’s MMA Hour, Northcutt revealed that he’d sent in an audition tape in the hopes that he may play Ivan Drago’s son in Creed 2.

“The new Creed 2 movie is coming out so I was actually going to audition for that,” he told MMAFighting.com’s Ariel Helwani. “Got a little audition tape so hopefully that goes through. That would be pretty neat. Being Ivan Drago’s son in the movie? That would be pretty fun.”

