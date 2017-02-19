Dexter Fowler Criticized Trump And Was Ruthlessly Attacked By Cardinals Fans

Dexter Fowler recently signed a five-year, $82.5 million contract with the St. Louis Cardinals after operating as an integral part of the 2016 World Series champion Chicago Cubs. The veteran outfielder is probably not a full-blown superstar, but Fowler is one of the best players at his position in baseball and fans of the Cardinals should be overjoyed that he elected to ink a deal with their team. However, a selection of fans had the exact opposite reaction to Fowler recently and it crossed the line in a big way.

President Donald Trump’s proposed travel ban directly affected Fowler, as his wife, Darya Aliya Baghbani, was born in Iran. In response to his wife reportedly putting off a business trip to avoid detainment, Fowler indicated to ESPN’s Mark Saxon, “It’s huge. Especially any time you’re not able to see family, it’s unfortunate.” That prompted a wide swath of Cardinals fans to blast Fowler on Facebook and the responses were captured for all to see.

