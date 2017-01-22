Tito Ortiz def Chael Sonnen via RNC #Bellator170 pic.twitter.com/eo96s90MnK — Fancy Combat (@FancyCombat) January 22, 2017

It was a fight that was never going to be as good as the trash talking during the build up, and while the trash talk wasn’t even all that great, the sport of mixed martial arts at least got one last moment out of Tito Ortiz. It only took the living legend and UFC hall of famer two minutes to wrap his arms around Chael Sonnen’s neck and clamp down on one last choke hold and secure his 19th career victory.

In true Huntington Beach Bad Boy fashion, he held the choke a few seconds longer than he needed to after Sonnen tapped, ending their rivalry and his storied career. Afterwards he brought his son into the cage and laid his gloves on the mat and announced his retirement. It was the end of a storied career for Ortiz, who along with the likes of Chuck Liddell and Randy Couture, is largely credited for MMA and the UFC’s push towards mainstream popularity.

Ortiz wraps up a 20-year career that includes a three-year reign as UFC Light Heavyweight Champion with wins over Ken Shamrock and Wanderlei Silva before dropping the belt to Couture. He previously retired after a loss to Forrest Griffin back in 2012, his last UFC bout, but ultimately came back after signing a contract with Bellator to fight Quinton “Rampage” Jackson. Ortiz suffered a neck injury and the fight was canceled but he did eventually fight four bouts in Bellator, winning three but losing a Bellator Light Heavyweight title fight to Liam McGeary in September 2015.