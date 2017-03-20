Getty Image

It was 38 days ago that Tom Brady had his jersey stolen following the New England Patriots win over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. It was probably 37 days ago that you stopped caring about a 39-year-old man’s sports uniform being stolen. That is, unless you work for the NFL and FBI, who have been working tirelessly to recover this piece of pointless fabric.

Great news for everyone whose taxes helped paid for this investigation — the jersey has been recovered!

Here is the statement from the NFL.

Statement on the recovery of @Patriots Tom Brady jerseys pic.twitter.com/3htT0kWhA6 — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) March 20, 2017

Jay Glazer, who still uses twitlonger, said the reason the FBI was required was because the jersey made it overseas.