After a 2017 full of mediocre cards, UFC 214 made it to the airwaves completely intact as the stacked card that was promised and fight fans deserved. Three title fights, a redo for the women’s featherweight division, and two fights that likely decided the next contenders at welterweight and light heavyweight. Oh yeah, Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier.

Jon Jones def. Daniel Cormier to become the new, undisputed UFC light heavyweight champion

Daniel Cormier looked better than he did in the first fight, landing heavy shots against Jon Jones but it just wasn’t enough. Jones ended him, then called out Brock Lesnar. This is our full recap. Make Brock/Jones, Dana.

Tyron Woodley def. Demian Maia via unanimous decision

It was the fight that was expected. Maia went for takedowns, Woodley defended, few strikes were thrown, and boos rained down on both men. Tyron Woodley has defended his title three times now and no one likes it. Still, you have to respect Woodley’s incredible defense and serious firepower.

BIG shot by @TWooodley sends Maia to the canvas here in round 2!!! #UFC214 pic.twitter.com/Fraups6FLN — #UFC214 (@ufc) July 30, 2017

Cris Cyborg def. Tonya Evinger via TKO (round 3)

As expected, Cris Cyborg methodically picked apart Tony Evinger. Here’s the full write-up with highlights. Nasty.

Robbie Lawler def. Donald Cerrone via unanimous decision

As expected, this was pure violence and one of the best fights of the year. Do it again, please. Here’s our full recap.

Volkan Oezdemir def. Jimi Manuwa via KO (round 1)

Welp, there goes Manuwa’s title shot and want to fight an elite boxer. What a KO! Check out the replay here.

