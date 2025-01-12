Sadly, the Los Angeles County wildfires have claimed the lives of 14 residents and wiped thousands of structures off the map (according to Reuters). Residents including Jhené Aiko have shared footage documenting the LA fires’ devastating might.

Yesterday (January 11), Miley Cyrus shared an emotional message of support for evacuees. After someone impacted by the 2018 Woolsey fires, “Flowers” singer expressed her deep condolences to her fellow Californians with a post on Instagram (viewable here, courtesy of New York Post).

“This is a photo taken of my front porch in 2018 after losing our house in the Woolsey fires,” she wrote. “It’s a feeling you don’t ever forget. Walking up to the door you would pass through daily; looking forward to being greeted by the ones you love like you always do but instead being met by a pile of ash and rubble. My soul aches for those who are experiencing this devastation firsthand, and I cry for my city.”

She closed: “It’s beyond heartbreaking. Los Angeles represents ‘living the dream’ but the reality today is wreckage and destruction.”

In a recent account by CBS News, the 2018 Woolsey fires, which effected Ventura and Los Angeles counties, resulted in 96,949 acres of damage and destroying 1,643 structures. It also claimed the life of three people. Unfortunately, the LA fires are predicted to surpass that.