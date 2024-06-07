Although Miley Cyrus isn’t talking to her father Billy Ray Cyrus, that didn’t stop him from sharing a reflective post recounting one of his “best memories” on Instagram. Perhaps he was feeling nostalgic with Father’s Day right around the corner (it’s on June 16, by the way), or maybe he’s just trying to make amends with his kids, but Billy Ray posted a picture of himself and Miley along with a poem he wrote alongside a heartfelt caption praising his eldest daughter as a “survivor and a true artist.”

“One of my best memories ever,” he wrote. “That’s @mileycyrus and me, surrounded by thousands of incredible fans at the fairgrounds. The next day, someone handed me this picture, and I wrote that poem right then on the bus. I’m incredibly proud of her. She’s a survivor and a true artist. She learned early on to love and appreciate the fans who make everything possible. We both cherish the connection we have with our fans and are grateful for every single one of you! Hope you all have a great Friday! Now rock the country!!!”

https://www.instagram.com/p/C76ye5Bq8IN/

Billy Ray and Miley’s relationship has been described as “strained” ever since his divorce from Miley’s mother Tish. Meanwhile, the divorce has apparently also put a strain between Miley and younger sister Noah, as Tish recently remarried Noah’s old boyfriend, and Miley purportedly knew about them dating all along. Miley denied knowing, but as the various Cyruses took sides in the split (with Miley’s siblings Brandi and Trace seemingly siding with their mom, and Noah and Braison defending Billy Ray), the lines of communication appear to have frayed. According to Cosmopolitan, Miley apparently purposely snubbed her dad during her Grammy acceptance speech, and after discussing the differences between the sisters on Joe Rogan’s podcast (ugh), Noah called Miley out for the perceived “disrespect.”

In light of all this, some Miley fans think Billy Ray’s post is more of a pointed reminder to Miley that he is at least partly responsible for starting her career. They’re definitely not happy about it, posting impassioned rebukes of the country star on X.com (RIP, Twitter.com).

We still don't forgive him. F you billy for abandoning Miley for years, unfollowing her, ignoring her and acting like she doesn't exist. Imagine unfollowing your daughter but still following her abusive ex husband https://t.co/IdgxfnOZ90 — alina (@brightmindedxx) June 7, 2024

He ran out of money and remembered he has a rich daughter. But we remember he got married a girl of Miley's age who he met on Hannah Montana. He didn't even congratulate her with Birthdays or Grammys and now wants to act like he didn't abandon her for many years https://t.co/IdgxfnOZ90 — alina (@brightmindedxx) June 7, 2024

me if i was Miley: pic.twitter.com/Vq4LamBJG0 — Swiftie Asylum (@13SwiftieAsylum) June 7, 2024

He saw Brad Pitt getting dragged by his daughters and wanted to make it clear he and Miley are good. — 𝅙 (@evristainted) June 7, 2024