Billy Ray Cyrus has filed for divorce from singer Firerose, TMZ reports. According to documents obtained by the publication, the two officially separated on May 22, nearly a month ago. Cyrus reportedly a cited irreconcilable differences as well as “inappropriate marital conduct” as reasons for their divorce.

According to the report, Cyrus is also seeking annulment, claiming the marriage was obtained by fraud. This marks the end of Cyrus’ third marriage. The “Achy Breaky Heart” singer was married to Cindy Smith from 1986 until 1991 when they divorced. He later married Tish Cyrus, to whom he remained married for 3 decades and shared three kids — Miley, Noah, and Braison. The two divorced in April 2022.

Per the reported terms, Cyrus will pay Firerose $5,000 per month for her to find suitable housing in Tennessee for a period of 90 days, or until the divorce is finalized.

The news arrives seven months after Cyrus and Firerose tied the knot. Cyrus’ marriage to Firerose reportedly has caused tension between him and daughter, Miley, due to the nature of Cyrus’ and Firerose’s relationship. The two evidently met on the set of Miley and Billy Ray’s hit sitcom, Hannah Montana over a decade ago.

At the time of writing, neither Cyrus nor Firerose have commented directly on the matter. However, it appears the two have unfollowed each other on Instagram.