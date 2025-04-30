Taylor Swift is known for her impressive group of superstar friends. Whether they are spotted at an NFL game, the streets of New York City, or in her music videos, the “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart” singer loves to platform her inner circle and that includes Kelsea Ballerini.

Before Ballerini was a household name among country music lovers, the “Two Things” singer says she had a hard time getting noticed. Today (April 29) in a sit-down with Variety, Ballerini revealed early career comparisons to her now friend Swift nearly slowed down her professional progress.

When asked about managing that time Ballerini discussed a dismissive chat she had with a record label executive. “‘There’s already a Taylor Swift,’” she repeated. “And he was right.”

While Ballerini was proud to be singer and songwriter similarly to Swift, most industry insiders did not see past her being just “another” young, blonde, female.

“There weren’t a lot of young female singer-songwriter girls in country music to look up to,” she added. “I had to grow into my own identity as an artist and a songwriter and learn to differentiate myself.”

Eventually, Ballerini was able to carve out something uniquely her and blazed a trail within the genre ever since.