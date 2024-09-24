All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

Bad Bunny and Lizzy McAlpine each tugged at heartstrings with their latest releases, but in wildly different ways. Nessa Barrett and Kelsea Ballerini continued teasing their respective forthcoming albums, while Alec Benjamin and Keshi treated fans to bonus tracks. Check that out and more in Uproxx’s Best New Pop Music roundup below.

Bad Bunny — “Una Velita” Omnipresent phenomenon Bad Bunny will never outgrow Puerto Rico. “Una Velita” features a choir and a slow tempo, underscored by guitar, and appears to shine a light on the lasting impact of Hurricane Maria, which made landfall September 2017. As noted by Pitchfork, Bad Bunny’s lyrical references to palm trees may be a nod toward Puerto Rico’s New Progressive Party ahead of the country’s gubernatorial vote on November 5. Nessa Barrett — “Dirty Little Secret” “I’m done playing nice,” Nessa Barrett softly sings as the opening line of “Dirty Little Secret.” The song’s title is self-explanatory. Barrett hushed vocals reflect her simple request: “I don’t have to be the one / We don’t have to be in love / Let’s keep it discrete, sneaking out the back door.” The provocative single and accompanying Aerin Moreno-directed video follows “Passenger Princess.” While “Passenger Princess” explores desperately wanting to hold onto someone, “Dirty Little Secret” explores lustful detachment. Both set the stage for Aftercare, Barrett’s forthcoming sophomore full-length album.

Lizzy McAlpine — “Pushing It Down And Praying” Lizzy McAlpine released Older (And Wiser), the deluxe version of her April 2024 album Older, and “Pushing It Down And Praying” leads the charge. The painstaking ballad leaves nothing to the imagination. McAlpine is stuck between two people, but she’s more conflicted over how she feels about the whole ordeal. McAlpine co-directed the equally beautiful video with sweetiepie, including a dance sequence with Role Model. Nelly Furtado Feat. Charlotte Day Wilson — “All Comes Back” Nelly Furtado’s 7, her newly released album and first LP since 2017, came from a pool of “400-500 pieces of music,” and I’m glad “All Comes Back” made the cut. “All Comes Back” features Charlotte Day Wilson, and while their voices sound lovely together, the piano-laced ballad comes straight from Furtado’s heart. “I was going through major, like, life change — a major breakup,” Furtado told NPR’s Scott Simon. “And it’s so poignant sometimes when the heart is tender, and you’re figuring yourself out.”

Kelsea Ballerini — “Two Things” Kelsea Ballerini will release Patterns on October 25. With “Two Things,” Ballerini is slowly immersing fans into the album’s all-consuming world. The country-pop singer described the acoustic, emotional song as “the story of learning to break the pattern of fighting with and learning to fight for.” Patterns will follow Rolling Up The Welcome Mat, Ballerini’s Grammy-nominated EP chronicling her divorce. Based on “Two Things” alone, it doesn’t feel hyperbolic to believe Ballerini could win Best Country Album next time around. Jamie xx Feat. Romy & Oliver Sim — “Waited All Night” Jamie xx finally released In Waves, his long-awaited solo LP. “Waited All Night” is a lovely touch because it features his The xx bandmates, Romy and Oliver Sim. “It’s wonderful to have the gang back together, working in new ways, working out new lives,” Jamie xx said in a statement, as per Pitchfork. “I wouldn’t be here without them.” It helps that “Waited All Night” is objectively an infectious, rhythmic banger.

Ava Max — “Spot A Fake” “I’ve been waiting so long to share this record with you,” Ava Max wrote on Instagram. Now that “Spot A Fake” is out, Max is done holding her tongue. The uptempo dance-pop single is an anthem of betrayal. Max compares someone breaking girl code to “a demon blowin’ a kiss” and “a spring rose, but she’s covered in thorns.” Grant Boutin, known for producing for Tate McRae, and Pink Slip co-produced “Spot A Fake,” and Max co-wrote the song with Boutin, LØLØ, and Salem Ilese to write the song. Alec Benjamin — “The Plan” All is going according to plan for Alec Benjamin, so it checks out that his “The Plan” chorus finds the multi-platinum-certified singer-songwriter melodically admitting, “And the plan didn’t work, but it all worked out / And what I wanted thеn isn’t what I’ve got now / But if I did it again, wouldn’t change it anyhow.” Benjamin is currently staging his headlining 12 Notes Tour and sweetened the pot by releasing 12 Notes (Deluxe) [16 Notes].